Brigham Health conducting coronavirus testing, handing out fresh produce to people in need in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham Health is conducting coronavirus testing and handing out boxes of fresh produce as well as care kits to people in need in Dorchester this week.

Between Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., anyone with suspected virus symptoms can visit the testing site at the Sportsmen Tennis and Enrichment Center, located at 950 Blue Hill Ave., on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those who visit the testing site do no have to be a Brigham patient, will not be asked about their immigration status, and do not have to have health insurance.

Screening for food insecurity is also being offered to anyone who visits the testing site between Monday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who are eligible will receive boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, with the potential of receiving eight free weeks of food delivery.

Brigham Health has found that the pandemic led to an increase in food insecurity.

The percentage of area residents screened as food insecure rose from 19 to 29 percent, according to Brigham Health. At the Tobin Community Center in Roxbury, 50 percent of residents who visited the site between May 4 and 9 screened as food insecure.

In addition to produce, the testing site will also be distributing care kits that include masks, education resources and other helpful items.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)