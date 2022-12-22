BOSTON (WHDH) - Over the years, nurses and staff at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have dedicated themselves to bringing the spirit of the holiday season to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

On Thursday, the hospital sent out its annual holiday pictures.

“While this time of year can be difficult for our patients’ families, the Brigham team helps families reimagine Baby’s First Holiday Season by sharing many holiday traditions with the NICU, such as books, blankets, decorations, music, holiday jammies, and even a visit from Santa Claus,” the hospital wrote.

Images courtesy Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

