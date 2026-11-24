BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham nurses will vote on ratification of their new contract.

Earlier this month, the nurses’ union and Brigham and Women’s Hospital came to an agreement hours before the nurses were set to go on strike for the second time this year.

The union said they were able to get some of their main concerns addressed in this contract including language around travel nursing, health insurance, and higher wages.

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