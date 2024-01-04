BOSTON (WHDH) - There is growing frustration in Boston’s South End over a bright billboard in the area.

The billboard overlooks the Expressway and has recently been the subject of complaints from area residents. Speaking with 7NEWS, some residents shared their thoughts.

“We constantly see it and we’re like ‘Is that the sun? What is going on?” said resident Ryan Zoldowski.

“We’ve noticed that it’s really, really bright, at times,” Zoldowski continued.

Zoldowski said he needed to get blackout curtains in order to sleep at night.

Fellow area resident Stephanie Rivera said she has also been disrupted by the light.

“It literally goes into my bedroom…” she said. “So, it’s a little bit disturbing trying to sleep.”

Zoldowski said billboards have been in place in the past.

This one, though, is very different.

“It’s not something you want while living in the city of Boston, paying Boston city rent,” Rivera said.

As she and others file complaints, Rivera said she is hoping the billboard can be taken down “as soon as possible.”

If that is not possible, Zoldowski asked for the next best thing.

“If they could at least turn the brightness down or just something because it is very fluorescent and super bright,” he said.

“Obviously they’ve spent a lot of money putting it up, so I don’t know how quickly they can take it down or change it,’ he continued. “But at least turning the brightness down would be something.”

7NEWS reached out to the city of Boston and the company behind the billboard but did not hear back Wednesday night.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)