People from across New England took to social media Saturday, posting pictures and videos of a bright light in the sky. Many people speculated it was the latest Space X Rocket. And that appears to be the case.

The Falcon 9 Rocket launched around 7 p.m. from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its flight path had it coming across New England when the sightings were reported. The rocket is launching 52 Starlink satellites to orbit.

