BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order Friday formally rescinding the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts effective Saturday.

“Thanks to the people in Massachusetts who have made enormous sacrifices over the course of the past year to get us to this point, brighter days are very much upon us,” Baker said before signing the order. “We’ve been battling the virus for too long but today, we have an opportunity to put an exclamation point on all the hard work so many people have done and continue to move Massachusetts forward, together.”

Beginning Saturday, all industry restrictions will be lifted, capacity will increase to 100 percent, and gathering limits will be rescinded, Baker announced.

“Today marks an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19 here in the Commonwealth. Over the last 15 months, the residents of Massachusetts have shown an incredible amount of strength and resiliency, and we are pleased to take this step forward towards a return to normal.” Gov. Charlie Baker

The state’s face-covering order will also be rescinded on Saturday, allowing for fully vaccinated individuals to ditch their masks in most settings.

Restaurant owners in Boston’s North end are rejoicing over the lifting of the state’s restrictions.

At Arya Trattoria on Hanover Street, clear partitions separating the tables will come down during a champagne toast at midnight on Saturday.

The restaurant’s owner, Massimo Tiberi, said it feels like Christmas.

“It’s like you see the tree and the presents and you can’t wait to open it,” Tiberi said.

Face coverings will still be mandatory on public and private transportation systems, in healthcare facilities, and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.

Baker also signed an order Friday that rescinds the state of emergency effective June 15.

