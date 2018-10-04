Brighton armed robbery suspect apprehended with help of bystanders

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Boston man accused of robbing a Brighton store at gunpoint Monday was apprehended with the help of several bystanders, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in the area of 1441 Commonwealth Ave. about 8:22 p.m. learned that a person had just entered the store and demanded cash from the register while displaying a firearm, according to Boston police.

When officers arrived, they saw several individuals struggling with a man on the sidewalk who matched the suspect description.

Jay Patel was one of the people caught on surveillance video grappling with the man.

“It was scary but I did not want to keep the gun in his hand just in case he shoots me,” he recalled.

The suspect, Nikyba Green-Burke, was arrested and a loaded 9mm Beretta Model FS handgun was secured, along with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Green-Burke was arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possessing a large-capacity feeding device, armed robbery and assault and battery.

