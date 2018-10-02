Brighton armed robbery suspect apprehended with help of bystanders

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Boston man accused of robbing a Brighton store at gunpoint Monday was apprehended with the help of several bystanders, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in the area of 1441 Commonwealth Ave. about 8:22 p.m. learned that a person had just entered the store and demanded cash from the register while displaying a firearm, according to Boston police.

When the officer arrived, they said they saw several individuals struggling with a man on the sidewalk who matched the suspect description.

The suspect, whose name was not released, and a loaded 9mm Beretta Model FS handgun were secured, along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possessing a large-capacity feeding device, armed robbery and assault and battery.

