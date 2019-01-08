Brighton community voices concerns for proposed pot shop location

BOSTON (WHDH) - A proposed location for a pot shop in Brighton has members of the community voicing their concerns.

Residents gathered at a packed meeting Monday evening to discuss the Happy Valley Ventures application to set up a shop at the former Mary Ann’s bar on Beacon Street between Boston College and Boston University.

Boston College Police Chief William Evans worries that this establishment could be detrimental to the students.

“All the articles I have read and research says that marijuana can have the greatest impact on adolescents brain and that is who they are targeting,” he said. “I worry about their mental health. When their parents dropped them off here in August, I made a commitment that I get them home safe and sound with a great education. I think marijuana is going to complicate that matter.”

Parking is another major concern in what is already a busy area, surrounded by restaurants, bars, shops, and the Cleveland Circle Green Line stop.

However, Michael Reardon of Happy Valley Ventures says this shop would benefit the community.

“We are going to run a first-class operation,” he said. “We have a facility that will be closing at 9 o’clock. We’re going to renovate the building. We’re going to give back to the community. And we think you compare that to a bar that’s closing at 2 o’clock in the morning, we’re not a detriment to this location.”

If the Cannabis Control Commission approves the new shop, it could be open for business in a few months.

Happy Valley Ventures already has other marijuana facilities under construction in Gloucester, Newburyport and East Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)