BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.

Boston fire crews removed the trapped driver and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical, life-threatening condition, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox