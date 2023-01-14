BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.

Boston fire crews removed the trapped driver and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical, life-threatening condition, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

