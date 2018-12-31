Brighton double murder suspect held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Boston man accused of shooting and killed two men in Brighton earlier this year was ordered held without bail on Monday.

Nicholas Antoine, of the South End, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the June 30 shooting deaths of Wilfred Peters, 27, and Jeffrey Montaque, who were found dead inside Peters’ home, according to a spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Antoine was identified as the gunman through eyewitness statements, video footage, fingerprints, and other evidence.

Antoine was represented by attorney Christopher Belezos and will return to court on Jan. 24.

