BOSTON (WHDH) - The newly renovated Faneuil branch of the Boston Public Library in Brighton will start a new chapter Thursday following completion of a $14 million, 11,700-square foot renovation.

Mayor Michelle Wu will be on hand to cut the ribbon and officially re-open the library, which also opens for in-person service Thursday.

“The reopening of the Faneuil Branch means a revitalized hub for the Brighton community. Our libraries throughout our city are symbols of our dedication to knowledge, inclusivity, and progress,” said Mayor Wu in a statement. “As a space newly designed for everyone, this renovated branch is a place where people of all ages can learn, collaborate, and engage.”

The renovation added nearly 5,000 square feet of usable space to the library, designed with feedback from the Brighton community to highlight the 1931 Art Deco building’s existing architectural charm.

Among the additions to the facility, the first floor includes a new Children’s room with a custom-designed mural including drawings from local children. A new community room can host up to 72 people.

“The reimagined Faneuil Branch in Oak Square not only breathes new life into this historic building, but also adds new services to better respond to the ever-evolving needs of our patrons,” said BPL President David Leonard in a statement. “We are so excited to welcome everyone back to this revitalized space – a space that embraces its architectural history while expanding patrons’ horizons as together, we look toward the future of our neighborhood and city.”

