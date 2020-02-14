Brighton man accused of firing gun after pet owner refused to fight him or let their dogs fight released on bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton man who allegedly fired his gun into the ground after a dog owner refused to fight him or let their dogs fight at a playground in Boston last month has been released on $10,000 bail.

Daniel Logan appeared in Boston District court Friday on a number of weapons charges after prosecutors said he threatened to kill a man’s dog and then fired a gun into the ground back in January.

Officers were unable to locate the gun when they took Logan into custody.

He is due back in court on March 31.

