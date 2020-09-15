Brighton man accused of selling cookies laced with drugs to 15-year-old girls

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Brighton man accused of selling cookies laced with drugs to two girls was brought before a judge.

Jimmy Louissant was taken into custody Monday evening and arraigned in Brighton District Court on two counts of distributing drugs to a minor, distributing in a school zone or public park and intimidation of a witness stemming from the incident, according to Boston police.

On Sunday, two 15-year-old female victims were rushed to a local hospital suffering from apparent overdose symptoms.

The victims stated that they had knowingly purchased the laced cookies from the suspect earlier in the day near the basketball courts at Fidelis Way.

The two victims stated that they had purchased the same kind of item from the suspect in the recent past but had not suffered any significantly bad reactions.

A text conversation between one of the victims and Louissant shows him explaining to her that this batch had been made more potently than the last, according to police.

Both girls are expected to recover.

