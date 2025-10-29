BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton man was arrested and is accused of breaking and entering.

Renato De Oliveira, 39, is charged with breaking and entering, and trespassing.

On Sunday, around 2:25 a.m. Boston police responded to the area of 19 Chester Street for reports of a breaking and entering.

According to the victim, she was closing her bedroom window when it suddenly reopened and someone reached inside.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. As officers were investigating, a man matching the suspect’s description returned to the scene, walked away, then broke into a sprint.

De Oliveira was will be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

