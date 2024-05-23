BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton man has been arrested in connection with an April shooting in South Boston, police announced.

The shooting happened on April 11 near 8:35 p.m. in the area of 142 D Street. In a statement, police said officers responded and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators were later seen combing the area around the site of the shooting, at one point using a K9 in their efforts.

In a new statement this week, Boston police said officers arrested Joseph Flynn, 39, on Wednesday in the area of Farrington Avenue.

At the time of his arrest, police said, Flynn was wanted on warrants for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Flynn is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court at a later date.

