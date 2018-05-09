Brighton man charged in South End break-in

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Brighton man accused of breaking into a home in Boston will face a judge Wednesday, police said.

Boston police officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering on Pelham Street about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday were informed that their suspect was a thin white man in his mid-20s who was wearing a white shirt, dark shorts, a white do-rag, and high-top sneakers.

Soon after, they learned that the man had been seen getting onto a Silver Line MBTA bus in the area of Washington and Union Park streets in the South End.

Officers boarding MBTA Bus #1276 spotted a man matching the suspect description sitting in a seat with a white do-rag on his lap. The man, later identified as Joseph Oliveira, was arrested. During the booking process, officers found a Bank of America debit card that belonged to the victim and a wallet that had been reported stolen.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday on a charge of receiving stolen goods.

