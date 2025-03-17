A Brighton man pleaded not guilty to drunk driving charges after prosecutors say he hit another car before slamming into a house.

Kevin Yee, 27, hit a car at the intersection of Faneuil and Brook Streets in Brighton Sunday, according to prosecutors. Four people were taken to the hospital.

According to court paperwork, Yee asked officers, “How much trouble am I in,” and admitted to drinking all day.

“He then stated he’s been drinking all day, couldn’t remember when he began, or how much he’s had to drink,” said prosecutor Katherine McCarthy. “He wasn’t even sure how the accident occurred, he just remembered ‘going straight.'”

Neighbors where thankful no one was seriously hurt but were left frustrated by how dangerous the road the crash occurred on can be.

“I’ve seen people almost get hit, like pedestrians almost get hit,” said resident Jen Markhio. “There’s no light or anything, like pedestrian light. It’s just awful. Like awful. The amount of accidents I’ve seen is insane.”

Yee was released on personal recognizance and was ordered to not drink and drive until the case has been resolved.

