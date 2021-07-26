DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brighton man suspected of drunken driving prior to a rollover crash that claimed the life of his passenger on Interstate 95 in Dedham is set to face a judge Monday.

Arkeem Samuel, 28, is slated to be arraigned in Dedham District Court on charges of felony motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating negligently; operating under the influence of liquor; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and marked lanes violation.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-95 near Exit 27 around 4:30 a.m. Saturday found a Toyota RAV4 upside down in a flooded gully on the infield between the roadway and the ramp, resting in several feet of water, according to state police.

Emergency crews pulled Samuel and his passenger, Liam Fitzgerald, 27, from the SUV and both were taken to the hospital, where Fitzgerald was pronounced dead, state police said.

Samuel was treated and released from the hospital later that day.

Evidence indicates that Samuel consumed alcohol before driving and that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, state police said.

Troopers took Samuel into custody shortly before 8 p.m. at his residence on an arrest warrant.

He is being held on $50,000 bail pending his court appearance.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)