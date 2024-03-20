BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents in Brighton are double-checking their doors and windows after another report of a man lurking outside people’s homes at night.

A woman who lives on Beechcroft Street told 7NEWS she spotted a stranger in her yard around 3 a.m. Saturday and after her floodlights turned on, she noticed he was looking in bedroom windows.

When police arrived, they allegedly found a chair propped up on the side of the building so whoever it was could look into windows.

This is just the latest in a series of incidents that have had neighborhood residents on edge.

Boston police say if anyone sees something suspicious, they should call 911.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)