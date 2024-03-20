BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents in Brighton are double-checking their doors and windows after another report of a man lurking outside people’s homes at night.

A woman who lives on Beechcroft Street told 7NEWS she spotted a stranger in her yard around 3 a.m. Saturday and after her floodlights turned on, she noticed he was looking in bedroom windows.

When police arrived, they allegedly found a chair propped up on the side of the building so whoever it was could look into windows.

This is just the latest in a series of incidents that have had neighborhood residents on edge.

Boston police say if anyone sees something suspicious, they should call 911.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox