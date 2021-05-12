Brighton school honors beloved nurse who has worked there for 50 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Kennedy Day School in Brighton honored a beloved nurse on National School Nurse Day.

Peggy Smith has worked at the school for 50 years, and has helped students living with severe physical and mental disabilities.

Smith said she loves seeing the kids, and that is what keeps her around.

“I still love being in a situation where there’s a number of different kinds of specialists,” she said. “No one of us has all the answers but it’s great when we work together.”

Smith is 72-years-old and still isn’t sure when she’s retiring!

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)