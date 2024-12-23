BOSTON (WHDH) - The Starbucks strike is spreading as the chain’s Boston area workers are joining country-wide walkouts.

Employees said they are striking Monday morning in Brighton over labor practices and stalled negotiations.

The strike began last week and it is the union’s largest in years.

Starbucks said workers are asking for a more than 50 percent increase in hourly employees’ minimum wage. The company said it can’t afford to meet the union’s demands.

