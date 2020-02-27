‘Bring back the deceased person’: LA police make plea after hearse stolen

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WHDH) — Los Angeles police are searching for the suspect or suspects who stole a hearse with a dead body in the back.

In a post on Twitter, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office had a direct message to the suspects who were spotted driving a black Lincoln Navigator that had been stolen from the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard around 8 p.m.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator.”

To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena: Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

