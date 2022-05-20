Ha..wait….not that Heat…I mean, yes, I like our chances but I’ll stay in my weather lane…

THAT type of heat! Both Saturday and Sunday…

Will offer summer-like heat this weekend. Sunday will be the hotter of the two days, especially along the coastline. On Saturday, we’ll start with clouds and fog which will burn off by midday and temps will climb. Along the coast, a sea breeze likely keeps coastal cities and towns in the 70s and 80s. In terms of beach weather on Saturday…be mindful that it is still May and those water temps are only in the low to mid 50s so any kind of a sea breeze keeps the beaches quite cool. Check it out…

Even cooler temps for the Cape beaches…

On Sunday, metro Boston beaches won’t see a sea breeze so plan on beach temps in the 80s. Also on Sunday, we’ll be tracking a cold front that will sweep through New England during the evening hours…

That front is likely to produce at least a few scattered showers and storms (some of which could be severe) early Sunday evening but the reward is a return to some beautiful spring weather next week

Outstanding! Enjoy your weekend, stay cool….and classy.

~JR