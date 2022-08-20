With officials promoting biking as a way to get around during the Orange Line shutdown, one local cycling group is stepping up to make sure spokes and gears are in-gear for those looking to hit the pedals.

The Boston Cyclist Union has been offering free tune ups and repair sessions for residents who are thinking about switching to two wheels during the month-long shutdown or beyond.

For the past few weeks, city leaders have been promoting cycling as one of several alternatives while the rail line is being worked on, with the city offering free Bluebikes ride passes during the shutdown.

But for those who already have a bike that has been collecting dust or might have a loose chain, the Boston Cyclist Union is offering to help repair and test their bicycle out.

“(We’re) just trying to offer any type of assistance we can to people who might not have access to, you know, bike repairs or can’t afford it,” Robin Barrientos told 7NEWS.

The group has been focusing on helping residents in underserved parts of the community, with one of their free bike repair booths going up Saturday at the Mattapan Farmers Market.

Organizations like the Cyclist Union also plan to lead daily group rides in and out of Boston, seeing the shutdown as an opportunity to show locals the benefits of biking through the city.

“I mean, hey, there’s no trains, but you can use your bike!” Barrientos said. “If you had a bike, you know, locked away in your basement for 20 years and never used it, bring it! We’ll fix it and you’ll have some sort of transportation while the trains are down.”

One bike rider told 7NEWS the group’s repair work was great, but the learning experience was priceless.

“(It’s) awesome,” Haiku said. “They showed me how to fix it in real time and it’s free, so you know, everyone loves free, but it’s actually more important that everybody loves to get out and enjoy the air.”

The Boston Cyclist Union will be holding another repair session, as well as a group ride at the Forest Hills Station in Jamaica Plain on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Additional bike repair sessions are slated for Aug. 24 and 25 at the East Boston Farms Market and Dudley Town Common respectively.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)