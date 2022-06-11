BOSTON (WHDH) - A road race and music festival brought hundreds of people to Boston Common to celebrate Pride on Saturday.

The Road of Rainbows 5K and festival was created last year by the Boston Theater Company. With no Pride parade in Boston this year, participants said community events can be an even stronger way of bringing people together.

“It’s actually more valuable I think, more intimate. The parade is all fun and games, but it’s more fun when we’re spread out a little bit across the city instead of just one little street,” said performer Penny Tentrary.

Organizers of the 5K said they were inspired by sports’ ability to unite and empower participants, and they wanted to welcome people of all genders and backgrounds.

“We talk to so many folks who are interested in athletics but they don’t feel included, and we’ve been really trying to break that barrier down,” said Joey Frangieh, artistic director for the Boston Theater Company.

“It brings the community together,” said Damien Carter of the House of Snap Dance Troupe

A pop-up Pride festival is also scheduled for 11 a.m. on the Common on Sunday.

