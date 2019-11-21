Bristol Community College evacuated after smell of gas reported

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol Community College in New Bedford was evacuated Thursday morning after a smell of gas was reported, school officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the campus on Purchase Street ordered everyone to stay away from the area until 4 p.m.

It’s not clear if anyone was sickened by the smell.

First responders are investigating.

