Bristol Community College evacuated after smell of gas reported

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol Community College in New Bedford was evacuated Thursday morning after a smell of gas was reported, school officials said.
Emergency crews responding to the campus on Purchase Street ordered everyone to stay away from the area until 4 p.m.
It’s not clear if anyone was sickened by the smell.
First responders are investigating.
