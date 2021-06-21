FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Bristol Community College is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week along with the chance to win $20,000 in scholarships and free classes.

The clinic Tuesday at the Fall River campus is open to eligible community members, especially those considering enrolling in college.

The clinic will use the Pfizer vaccine, cleared for use in people ages 12 and older.

The event will also feature chances to win Stop & Shop gift cards and other prizes.

A DJ will provide music and free food and ice cream will be available.

The event is being held in partnership with Stop & Shop Pharmacy, the U.S. Department of Education and the White House’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge.

Those receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic will be able to schedule a second dose. No appointments are necessary, but preregistration is encouraged.

