FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office (BCDAO) announced Friday that Brenda Cropper, 66, whom they reported dead on Thursday, is still alive and remains in critical condition.

The BCDAO cites a miscommunication with a medical agency for the false report. They remain in contact with Cropper’s family at this time.

The BCDAO says they will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Nine people died in a fire at Gabriel House in Fall River late Sunday night.

