Bristol County regional vaccination program approved

BOSTON (AP) — Residents of Bristol County in Massachusetts are getting their own regional coronavirus vaccination program.

The mayors of Taunton, Fall River and Attleboro as well as Somerset’s town administrator announced Thursday that the state Department of Public Health has approved of the program that will rotate through several communities.

Each site will be required to be able to deliver at least 750 vaccines per day.

“Having a clinic located within city limits, as well as several clinics in surrounding towns, will make an enormous difference to residents, particularly those who cannot travel far for their vaccines,” Taunton Mayor Shauna O’Connell said in a statement.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan and New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell in January expressed concern over the lack of vaccination sites in the southeastern part of the state.

“This regional site is proof of an excellent partnership between several towns and cities, which will result in more vaccines for all of Bristol County,” Coogan said.

Participating cities and towns will finalize their clinic details in the coming weeks, but when the program starts is dependent on vaccine deliveries from the state.

