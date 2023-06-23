BRISTOL, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was arrested Friday in connection with the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston division announced.

The FBI said Cindy Young of Bristol, New Hampshire was taken into custody without incident Friday morning

Young is accused of participating in the riot, according to court documents. She is facing charges including:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings

Photos attached to a criminal complaint in the case show what appears to be young inside the Capitol with other rioters.

To date, more than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)