Britain to ban social gatherings of more than 6

LONDON — Social gatherings of more than six people will be banned in England from Monday, as the government tries to curb a significant rise in coronavirus cases.

The legal limit on all social gatherings will be reduced from the current 30 people to six, and the new law will apply to parties both indoors and outdoors – including private homes, restaurants and parks. Failure to comply could result in a 100-pound ($130) fine.

Downing Street said urgent action was needed after 2,988 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded in the U.K. on Sunday – the largest daily figure since May.

Weddings, school, funerals and organized team sports are exempt, and larger gatherings will also be allowed if the household or “support bubble” is larger than six.

