BOSTON (WHDH) - A British Airways flight to London was diverted to Boston’s Logan International Airport on Saturday after a suspected bird strike but the passengers have since departed.

In a statement, British Airways said the flight from Washington, D.C., landed safely after diverting as a precaution following the incident.

“Our engineers are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft,” the statement read. “We are sorry for the delay to our customers’ travel plans, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority.”

No additional information was immediately available.

