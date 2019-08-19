British Red Arrows fly over Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A British air display team flew over Boston Harbor and the waterfront on Monday morning.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as the Red Arrows, are touring 25 North American cities over 11 weeks.

The British Consulate-General in Boston is hosting a social media contest with prizes awarded for the best photo of the flyover shared with the hashtag #RedArrowsTour.

In a tweet, UK Consulate Boston said, “The British aren’t coming, Boston — they’re here! Did you catch the @rafredarrows flypast? Tweet your best photos with #RedArrowsTour and the Arrows might pick you to win our grand prize!”

The Red Arrows passed over the USS Constitution, Fan Pier, and Castle Island during their flyover.

The view of #Boston from Red 2’s jet this morning – image by Circus 2, Corporal Matt Searle. #RedArrowsTour pic.twitter.com/CMYOccVMKJ — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) August 19, 2019

