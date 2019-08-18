British Red Arrows to fly over Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A British air display team will fly over Boston Harbor and the waterfront Monday morning, police said.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as the Red Arrows, are touring 25 North American cities over 11 weeks.

The Red Arrows will pass over the USS Constitution, Fan Pier and Castle Island during their 11 a.m. flyover.

The British Consulate-General in Boston is hosting a social media contest with prizes awarded for best photo of the flyover shared with the hashtag #RedArrowsTour.

