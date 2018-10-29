Brock Holt chases young son around outfield during World Series celebration

(WHDH) — The Boston Red Sox became World Series champions Sunday night and while the players celebrated with their families, Brock Holt’s son seemed to have his own party.

In two videos shared on Twitter by Greg Dunbar, Holt can be seen chasing his son, Griffin, around the outfield in Dodger Stadium in

“Can we give Brock Holt World Series MVP for chasing his son into the outfield during the team celebration,” Dunbar tweeted.

Griffin can be seen trotting around the field, away from the festivities and then in another video, making his way further into the outfield with his dad not far behind.

The Red Sox beat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to secure their fourth championship since 2004.

Brock Holt family update: pic.twitter.com/EefIde0Xzx — Greg Dunbar (@gdun) October 29, 2018

