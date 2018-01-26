Brock Holt serves customers, talks Patriots at Quincy Dunkin’ Donuts

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox utility man Brock Holt stopped by the new Dunkin’ coffee shop in Quincy on Friday morning to serve customers.

Holt took orders, made coffee, interacted with fans, and talked Patriots as well.

Holt says he thinks the Patriots will defeat the Eagles, but also said his own team has some work to do.

“Patriots seem like their in the Super Bowl every year. Celtics are doing well, Bruins are doing well. Once we get going, we’re going to have to carry the torch,” Holt said.

Holt says it’s great to see another Boston team play for a championship.

