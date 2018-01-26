Brockton and Philadelphia mayors come up with bet involving famous Rockys

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — The mayor of Brockton and the mayor of Philadelphia have agreed on a Super Bowl that involves two boxers named Rocky, one real and one fictitious.

Brockton is the home of heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano. Philadelphia is the home of Rocky Balboa, the boxer played by Sylvester Stallone in the 1976 film “Rocky.” Both cities have statues dedicated to their famous Rockys; Brockton’s is at Brockton High School and Philadelphia’s is on the front steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Brockton Mayor and Bill Carpenter and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney decided to do a “Rocky vs. Rocky” bet for the Super Bowl. The losing city’s statue will have to wear the winner’s jersey and gear.

