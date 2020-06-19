Brockton Animal Control officer rescues mother skunk from rat trap

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton Animal Control officer rushed to the rescue Friday when a mother skunk got her foot stuck in a rat trap.

The officer was able to wrangle the wiggly mom and release her foot and thankfully determined that her injuries were minor.

The skunk was released back into the wild to be with her babies.

“The main goal of Animal Control is to help animals, domestic or wild, we do as much as we can to assist the public with any type of animal situation. This is just one of the many situations that may occur on our watch and we are happy to help,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

