Brockton authorities working to identify cause of mysterious explosions

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton Fire Department says they are working to determine what caused a series of loud explosions booms and where they came from.

Around 10:10 p.m., a caller reported five loud explosions coming from the corner of North Cary and East Ashland streets, Deputy Fire Chief Edward Williams said. According to him, those mysterious booms were heard and felt citywide.

“It was all over social media. People were saying their houses were shaking and things like that,” he said. “The strange thing is – we’re a 20 square mile city. 5 miles long. 4 miles wide. but everyone I’ve talked to from different parts of the city said it sounded like it was in their backyard.”

Amanda McCarthy said she was driving when she heard the blasts and saw the sky light up.

The next day, the mystery was all the buzz at the pub where she works.

“Now that everyone else has heard or seen it, it’s like where did that even come from,” she said.

Officials want to know too. The fire and police departments are collaborating with state police on the investigation.

Williams said they have been able to rule out a blown transformer and that they currently have no leads.

“No, not at all. And that’s what the scary part is,” he said. “We’re hoping that there’s not somebody making explosives in their basement or their house, which could be very dangerous.”

Williams said that so far, the department has received dozens of comments from people on Facebook who also heard the explosions and they are working to sort through that information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-941-0200

