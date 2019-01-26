Brockton bakery makes 16-foot-long cake for Patriots send-off rally

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston bakery is sending the Patriots off with an enormous Super Bowl rally cake.

Montilio’s Bakery in Brockton created the giant football masterpiece for Sunday’s rally at Gillette Stadium.

The special cake is 16 feet long and will feature pictures of all of the players.

“Everybody’s worked hard on this cake and they’ve got their heart and soul in it,” bakery owner George Montilio said.

Montilio has baked the send-off cake for the past three years and said his team looks forward to it every year.

“They’re the one that institutes it,” Montilio said of his team. “They call me right after the win Sunday and say, ‘Are we making another cake?’ I said ‘Absolutely.'”

The cake is close to 1,400 pounds and will feed about 6,000 hungry fans.

“They’ve been winning, that’s good,” Montilio said. “Hopefully we’ll make this a sweet victory.”

