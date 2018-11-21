Brockton basement where officer collected, stored 1,000 donated toys ruined by flood

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A basement in Brockton where more than 1,000 donated toys were being stored for children in need was ruined following a flood due to a broken sump pump.

“It was just bags and bags and mounds of bags full of toys,” said Brockton police officer Rosie Vazquez-Browne.

Browne has been collecting donated toys for children in need for 17 years. The program, Project Guardian Angels, has to start from scratch after this flooding disaster.

“My reaction was, I had to stop and take a deep breath and say, ‘OK,'” she said. “These toys go to needy families in the community, and we have a lot.”

Through social media, toy donations started coming into the Brockton Police Department.

“I felt so bad,” said one toy donor, Julie Curry. “I just said, that’s not right. We’ve had so much rain. So I was out and about and grabbed some stuff today and tried to replace a little bit of this.”

It’s donations like this that give Vazquez-Browne hope.

“People are wonderful,” she said. “People are amazing, and it’s nice to see when people respond to a call like this. I just put it out there and God is good.”

When asked why she’s been collecting toys for kids for 17 years, Vazquez-Browne says it’s simple.

“I do this because when I was a little girl, somebody did it for me, and I’m just paying it forward,” she said. “I don’t forget where I come from. And I’m in a position to do so, and I’m doing it.”

The Brockton Police Department is collecting donated toys during regular business hours.

