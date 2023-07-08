BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A boutique was burglarized in Brockton twice in one week, just three months after it opened.

A suspect stole more than $700 from the cash register on June 28, and a week later, the second burglary was caught on security video.

Jacinta Monteiro, the owner of Charming Closet by Jecy, said she will be closing her doors.

“To have someone to come and try to destroy you,” Monteiro said. “I don’t feel safe. That’s the problem, I don’t feel safe right here.”

Her doorway was lined with shattered glass after her business was hit for a second time. The burglar broke her glass door and went straight for her computer and ATM card machine.

“It hurts. I know they didn’t do the merchandise, but you feel like they vandalize your place and you…,” Monteiro said.

Brockton police said there are no suspects, and it is unclear if the burglaries are connected..

“This shouldn’t stand,” said Darren Duarte, Brockton police spokesperson.

The department has increased overnight patrols on Main Street.

“This particular store must’ve been an easy target as you can see the doors next to it have the pull down rolling shutters that are metal,” Duarte said.

Monteiro will be continuing her business online.

