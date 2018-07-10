Brockton boy shot in eye by paintball gun

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton boy is recovering after getting shot in the eye with a paintball gun Monday night.

Cody Hilts, 12, was outside a neighbor’s home on Ford Street at about 6 p.m. when he was hit. The shot came from a black car that was headed in his direction.

“I saw the guy. He had a gun,” Hilts said. “I don’t even know why they’re doing it. They (are) probably just trying to get attention and they’ve been shooting everywhere, so whoever did it, shame on you. No reason to do it.”

After he was struck, Cody stumbled into his house, where his mother called 911.

“There were also like 6-year-olds, 7-year-olds, all the way up to 15 playing out here all day long,” said Serena Hilts, Cody’s sister. “It could’ve been any of those children.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)