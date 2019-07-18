Brockton brothers arrested, dozens of motorbikes seized after police bust theft ring

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton brothers are facing theft charges after police in the city busted a stolen recreational vehicle ring and recovered more than two dozen motorized bikes, officials said.

Officers investigating several reports of stolen recreational vehicles arrested 19-year-old Odair Goncalves Rodrigues and his 17-year-old brother at their Oakland Street home on Wednesday, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Police say investigators started looking into the reports in June but caught a break in their case last week when a victim spotted one of the suspects riding a stolen bike past their Crescent Street home.

Surveillance video and interviews with victims led investigators to Rodrigues’ home, where a host of stolen mopeds, ATVs, and dirt bikes were said to be found.

Police are working to match the items with their rightful owners.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)