BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of brothers from Brockton were arraigned Wednesday after authorities said they concocted and executed a plan to steal cash from the West Roxbury bank where one of them worked as a teller.

Boston police and members of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force responded to Energy Credit Union on Spring Street Tuesday following report or a robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, the bank teller, later identified as Jenel Flounoury told authorities he was at work when an unknown male approached his teller window and handed him a note stating “hand it over”.

“Jenel Flounoury immediately turned around and entered a closed door containing the main vault,” the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said in a statement. “Jenel Flounoury opened the top right vault and retrieved all the money in that vault and placed approximately $197,146 in US currency in a blue ATM bag.”

Flounoury said the unknown man collected the bag and said “Thank you, sir” before fleeing. The unknown man, it turned out, was Justin Flounoury, Jenel’s older brother.

“The Chief Financial Officer informed investigators that Jenel Flounoury’s actions, such as not looking in his cash drawer, immediately going to the vault without being instructed to do so, and providing more than the amount demanded were suspicious and inconsistent with how tellers are trained on bank robbery procedures,” the DA’s office said.

Surveillance on Jenel Flounoury after he left the bank observed him entering a residence in Brockton before “investigators then observed both brothers ignite a fire in the side yard and burning what appeared to be clothing inside a grill.”

Investigators executed a search warrant on the Brockton residence, where they said they found a large amount of U.S. currency.

Justin Flounoury, 32, and Jenel Flounoury, 28, both of Brockton, were charged with larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy.

“We’ve seen time and time again employees hatching what they think is a clever plan to steal from their workplace, and then we see those supposedly clever plans unravel, usually very quickly,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “The immediate suspicions of the bank officers and some extremely effective work by the investigative agencies involved led to these brothers answering to these charges in court today.”

Both are due back in court on October 30.

