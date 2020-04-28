Brockton Chihuahua whose owner died of coronavirus to get new home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chihuahua whose owner died from coronavirus complications earlier this month will soon be going to a new home after a much-needed operation, MSPCA officials said Tuesday.

Chloe, a 5-year-old Chihuahua, went to the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston Adoption Center after her owner died from coronavirus complications in Brockton. Hundreds of would-be adopters reached out to adopt the pup, officials said, and one will take her home after surgery tomorrow.

Chloe is scheduled for an operation to remove a metal plate from her right front leg, which center officials said should have happened years ago. Anyone wishing to offset the cost of her surgery can donate at mspca.org/helpchloe.

