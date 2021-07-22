BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A candidate for Brockton City Council said his 15-year-old son made a disgusting discovery in the family’s driveway early Tuesday morning.

Marlon Green, who is running to represent Ward 1, said two jugs of urine bearing racially and politically charged messages were tossed onto his property. One of the containers read “Black nazi” and the others had vulgar terms referencing President Joe Biden and Black Lives Matter.

“I strongly feel that it is racially motivated. And I consider this a hate crime, no question about it,” he said.

Green said he called the police and investigators came to collect the evidence.

He posted photos of the incident on Facebook and now they have been seen across the country.

“We’ve had overwhelming support from across the city and the country,” he said.

Green has run for office before though he said he has never been targeted in this way.

He hopes the person responsible is found and the message is clear – that hate has no place in Brockton.

“No one, no family, no child, no one no resident no candidate should be subjected to this kind of treatment in this day in age and in this country,” Green said.

Police are looking for surveillance videos that may help them identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

