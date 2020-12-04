Brockton closing all city buildings as COVID-19 cases spike

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton is closing all city-operated buildings due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, officials announced Friday.

Beginning on Monday, the public will be required to make an appointment to gain access to city buildings, according to a new order issued by Mayor Robert F. Sullivan.

“As the COVID-19 virus case counts rise in Brockton, the time has come to limit the in-person capacity of city buildings. These restrictions are essential to protect the health and safety of Brockton residents and city employees,” Sullivan said in a statement. “I encourage Brocktonians to remain vigilant in the face of this pandemic. Keep your distance, avoid large gatherings, and wear a mask at all times in public.”

The order applies to City Hall, the Council on Aging, the Board of Health building, the War Memorial building, DPW and Parks buildings, and all public libraries.

The Brockton Fire Department will close to the public, but the police station will remain open.

Access without an appointment will be limited to staff only.

