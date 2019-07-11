BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones and Brockton community members bid farewell to Mayor Bill Carpenter who died suddenly at the age of 62 earlier this month.

Carpenter’s body is lying in state at the Brockton City Hall rotunda Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. following a procession of his casket from Russell & Pica Funeral Home on Belmont Street.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Brockton High School auditorium. His burial is private.

The three-term mayor was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked at the Arnone School around 7:30 a.m. on July 3, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine an exact cause and manner of death.

Foul play is not suspected.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)